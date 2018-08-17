Tippets: Urban Fly Fishing, Understanding Indicators

Posted on August 17, 2018 by Erin Block
  • In this recent piece in The New York Times, James Pogue writes about discovering the joy and accessibility of urban fly fishing. “I realized that I could fish every day, even while living in New York,” he writes. “I’m still deep into an obsession, but the pleasure of urban fly-fishing is that you don’t have to be obsessed at all to pursue it.”
  • In this helpful article, Dan Zazworsky outlines different indicators on the market, and when to use them for varying conditions on the water.
