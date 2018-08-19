Tippets: Interview with Maxine McCormick, Visit Your Local Fly Shop
- Maxine McCormick, now 14 years old, is taking the casting world by storm. She will compete in the World Casting Championship set to be held in the UK this August. In this recent interview, Louis Cahill talks with McCormick and her coach, Chris Korich, to see “what’s on the mind of one of the worlds best fly casters going into the competition.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- From local knowledge to being able to examine gear and materials hands-on, Todd Tanner writes about some great reasons to visit your local fly shop. “The fact that there are stores just for us, retail emporiums that not only provide the gear and clothing we need but also help educate us with fishing reports and expert advice, is a huge bonus for anglers all over the country.” Via Hatch Magazine.
