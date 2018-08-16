Tippets: How To Fish Sinking Lines, New Film and Reel Giveaway
- In the most recent episode of RIO’s How To series, Simon Gawesworth demonstrates “How To Fish Sinking Lines in a Lake.” It’s the perfect technique for when water temperature heat up “or when you’re just looking for a different way to chase anything that swims, try lake fishing.”
- The new film, “Where It All Started,” tells the story of Karlie Roland and her journey from fishing the Henry’s Fork as a kid, to being the first female guide for TroutHunter Lodge. To celebrate the film’s release, Hardy and The Flyfish Journal have teamed up to give away a Hardy Ultralite MTX. Enter to win, as well as view the short film, via The Flyfish Journal.
