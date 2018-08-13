Tippets: Why You Should Sharpen Hooks, Fishing Small Flies in Low Light
- If you spend long days fishing hard on the water, you might want to think about sharpening your hooks. “The importance of these little things in our fly fishing are rarely brought up in conversation,” writes Louis Cahill. “When streamer fishing, it’s critical to regularly check and sharpen your hooks throughout the day.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- In a new instructional video, Dave Jensen demonstrates how to fish small flies in low light conditions. “Trout often feed on small flies at dusk,” writes Tom Rosenbauer, “and if you don’t have any tricks up your sleeve, you might miss out on some great dry-fly fishing for trout.” Via Orvis.
