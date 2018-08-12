Tippets: Casting Tips, Good Gear to Get You Started
- From tailing loops to casting in the wind, John Juracek outlines five great casting tips for varying conditions and level of skill in this article via Hatch Magazine.
- From rod and reel to wading boots and sunglasses, Aaron Gulley writes about the fly fishing gear that helped him get out on the water. “As a complete newb, I was a little overwhelmed by the complexity of the gear options and didn’t want to spend a fortune,” writes Gulley. “I’ve since waded through the esoterica and come up with a kit that, if not inexpensive, is high on both value and performance.” Via Outside Online.
