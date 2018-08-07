Tippets: Mending Line, Colorado Rockies Go Fly Fishing
- Mending line is an essential skill for getting a good drift. In this instructional video, Russell Miller, Director of Marketing at Fishpond, talks about ways to properly mend a fly line and improve your success next time you’re on the water.
- The Colorado Rockies baseball team recently used their day off the playing field to enjoy a day out on the water, led by outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Trouts Fly Fishing.
