Tippets: Mending Line, Colorado Rockies Go Fly Fishing

Posted on August 7, 2018 by Erin Block
  • Mending line is an essential skill for getting a good drift. In this instructional video, Russell Miller, Director of Marketing at Fishpond, talks about ways to properly mend a fly line and improve your success next time you’re on the water.
  • The Colorado Rockies baseball team recently used their day off the playing field to enjoy a day out on the water, led by outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Trouts Fly Fishing.
