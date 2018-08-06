Tippets: DIY Fly Tying Tools, Flat Water Nymphing
- “As fly tiers, we pride ourselves on the reward of catching fish on flies we tied ourselves,” writes Jason Klass. “But what about catching fish on flies we tied ourselves using tools we made ourselves?” Read his helpful article about fashioning DIY tools for the tying bench, via Tenkara Talk.
- Nymphing pools and slow water requires a different approach than fast water. Kent Klewein outlines six tips for fishing nymphs in flat water in this article on Gink & Gasoline.
