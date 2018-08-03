Tippets: Rules for Late Summer Fishing, Scandi Casting
- From low flows to high temperatures, late summer conditions can present challenges for anglers. In this article, Todd Tanner writes about five essential rules to follow to make your time on the water in the late season more successful. Via Men’s Journal.
- In this short instructional video, Elliott Barnes, double-handed fly casting expert from Bow River Troutfitters, explains Scandinavian shooting heads and Scandi casting.
