Tippets: Skiers Turn Into Anglers Off-Season, Reading Rises
- In their off-season from winter sports, Warren Miller athletes Ian Provo and Forrest Jillson take up fly rods and head to the river. They talk about making the switch in this article by Lindsay Hayden. “While skiing and fly fishing are done at completely different paces, the former a high-speed action sport and the latter a patient waiting game, they both bring the thrill-chasing energy that skiers and anglers thrive on, just in different ways.” Via Skinet.
- Trout feeding on the water surface are not always obvious. In this short film, Dave Jensen offers great tips for how to spot rising trout.
