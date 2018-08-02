Tippets: Fly Fishing and Friendship, Trico Time
- In this recent segment of NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt reports from Craig, Montana, as women from United Women on the Fly gather for fly fishing and friendship.
- Nick Chiasson of Forrester’s Bighorn River Resort outlines tactics and patterns for fishing a trico hatch in this article via Orvis. “Tricos are an incredibly fun dry flies to fish, especially on rivers like the Bighorn that boast a large trout population,” writes Chiasson. “When trout are feeding on Trico spinners or duns, an entire run can be bubbling with rising fish, which is something to behold.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.