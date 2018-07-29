Tippets: Hopper-Dropper How-To, Right Brain Retrieve
- A classic summer setup is the hopper-dropper rig. “Whether the fish prefers a big bushy terrestrial or an attractor nymph, the Hopper-Dropper covers your bases.” In this instructional video, learn from Dave Lovell as he demonstrates how to set up this classic combination.
- The most recent episode of Right Brain Retrieve with host Paul Puckett features guests Rick Crawford from Emerger Strategies, artist Derek Deyoung, and Mike Benson. Listen here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.