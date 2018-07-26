Tippets: Fishing Damselflies, Fly Fishing Video Awards
- Damselflies are a favorite foodsource for big trout mid-summer. They “gobble adult damselflies whenever and wherever they find them,” wrote WIlliam G. Tapply, “which turns out to be in July and August along the weedy shorelines of most trout ponds and lakes and in the deadwater sections of rivers and spring creeks.” Read more on fishing topwater damselflies, from patterns to technique, via Orvis.
- The Drake 12th Annual Fly Fishing Video Awards were recently announced during the IFTD show in Orlando, Florida. Watch the winners here.
