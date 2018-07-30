Tippets: Water Types for Late Summer, Podcast Interview with Phil Monahan
- The low flows and warmer water temperatures of late season conditions give anglers reason to look at overlooked areas for fishing opportunities. From shade to undercut banks, Ivan Orsic outlines the top five water types for late summer in this article via Trouts Fly Fishing.
- In the most recent episode of The Itinerant Angler, host Zach Matthews talks with editor of Orvis News, Phil Monahan. They discuss “the art of the fly fishing blog, catching pike on duck flies, and the risks of posting to YouTube.”
