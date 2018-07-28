Lefty Kreh Event

Posted on July 28, 2018 by Erin Block

Bass Pro Shops will hold a celebration to honor the life and work of Lefty Kreh at their Arundel Mills store location in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will take place September 8, 2018, and will begin at noon. A special “Lefty Menu” will be served: “burgers burnt to unrecognizable black chunks, grilled cheese and PB&J’s.” There will be a featured speakers as well as a chance for everyone to share what Lefty meant to them.

This entry was posted in Events. Bookmark the permalink.