Lefty Kreh Event

Bass Pro Shops will hold a celebration to honor the life and work of Lefty Kreh at their Arundel Mills store location in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will take place September 8, 2018, and will begin at noon. A special “Lefty Menu” will be served: “burgers burnt to unrecognizable black chunks, grilled cheese and PB&J’s.” There will be a featured speakers as well as a chance for everyone to share what Lefty meant to them.