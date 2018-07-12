Dates have been announced for the 28th annual International Fly Tying Symposium. Chuck Furminsky announced this year’s event wwill be held November, 17-18, 2018, at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Read more in the press release below.

Sheraton Parsippany to Host Fly Tying Symposium November 17-18

SOMERSET, Penn. – Fly tiers, and those who appreciate the classic art, are primed for the 28th International Fly Tying Symposium, Nov. 17-18 in the castle-like Sheraton Parsippany Hotel, announced directed Chuck Furimsky.

“The hotel – reminiscent of a castle on the Rhine – will play host to ‘the world’s greatest’ fly tiers from the United States, Canada and the four corners of the globe,” he said.

Symposium admission is $15 on Sat., $12 on Sun. or $25 for a weekend pass. Children under age 16 are free.

International fly tiers scheduled to demonstrate their craft include: Hans van Klinkin, The Netherlands; Brian Burnett, Scotland; Yohan Klingberg, Sweden; Harry Schoel, Belgium; Marc Petitjean, Switzerland; Piero Sistino, Italy; Robert Smith, United Kingdom; Ruben Martin, Argentina; and Theo Bakelaar, The Netherlands.

North American tiers scheduled to demonstrate are Bob Clouser, Bob Popovics, Matt Grobert, Tim Flagler, Tim Cammisa, Blane Chocklett, John Shaner, Bob Mead, Dave Brant and Son Tao. In all, between 90 and 100 world class artistic craftsmen are expected, said Furimsky.

Tiers will be seen their creations at their own individual tables, in seminars, special classes and as “Featured Tiers” with their work projected on a large television screen.

Natural and synthetic fly tying materials, feathers, threads, books, DVDs, hooks and tools will be available for purchase throughout the two day event.

Located at the crossroads of highways 287 and Rt. 80 in northern New Jersey, the Sheraton Parsippany is an attraction unto itself with its décor, first class accommodations, massive ballroom, bar, services and free parking. The hotel is about 25 miles from Newark Airport with available shuttle service

“It is appropriate that the Symposium be held in Parsippany, which comes from the Lenape Native American sub-tribe word parsipanong, meaning ‘the place where the river winds through the valley’. The hotel’s availability made it possible to return to our preferred dates of the weekend before Thanksgiving,” said Furimsky, the show’s founder.

The International Fly Tying Symposium’s Saturday Night Banquet will feature door prizes from sponsors Bill Keough from Hareline Dubbin, Wapsi, and other fly fishing-related companies. “Door prizes are valued at about twice the buffet banquet ticket cost of $45,” promised Furimsky.

For class registration, show information and banquet reservations, phone (814) 443 3638.

Discounted room rates will be available until Oct. 17 by calling (973) 515-2000; fax (973) 515-9798.