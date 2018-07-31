The 2018 Fly Fishers International Fly Fishing Fair and FishFest will be held Aug. 7-11 in Boise, Idaho. The event will feature fly-fishing celebrities, authors, manufacturers, demonstrations, presentations, and more.

Read more in the press release below.

Fly Fishers International Fair Will Bring a Potpourri to Boise

BOISE, Idaho – Everything anyone wanted to know about the ancient sport of fly fishing will be available at Fly Fishers International’s 2018 Fly Fishing Fair and FishFest in Boise, Aug.7-11, according to Len Zickler, President and CEO of the worldwide conservation/education organization.

Headquartered at the Boise Center, corner of 9th and Front Streets, the facility is virtually surrounded by public parking.

Day passes to the FishFest are $10 with free entry for children 11 and under. Advance registration has closed, but on-site registration opens Aug. 9 at 7:30 a.m. at the Boise Centre. Cost is $35 per person ($45 per family) and includes all Fair activities. Also available will be the option to register for Fair workshops.

Information and an up-to-date event schedule for the family-friendly event are available at www.flyfishersinternational.org. Tickets to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival™ Aug. 8 at 6:30 are available at www.flyfilmfest.com. Film Festival tickets and other Fair-related activities may be obtained at (406) 222-9369:

Fly Tying Rendezvous – Aug. 8. Noon: $40

Alive After Five on the Plaza – Aug. 8. 5-8 p.m.: FREE

Awards Banquet: Aug. 9. 6:30 p.m. $60

Conservation Fundraiser Dinner and Live Auction: Aug. 10. 6:30 p.m. $50

Closing Event: Aug. 11. 6:30 p.m. $50

The FFI Fair will feature fly-fishing celebrities, authors, manufacturers, destinations and a casting pond in the 80,000-square foot facility. Demonstrations and presentations are scheduled by international fly-fishing personalities along with tackle from Orvis, Patagonia, RIO Products, Sage, Scientific Anglers and Simms as well as Idaho-area fly shops, guides, lodges, wood carvers and artists.

Fly-tiers from throughout the United States will demonstrate patterns for fresh- and saltwater fish in one-on-one and hands-on demonstrations of the craft.