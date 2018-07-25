- In this recent op-ed in the Anchorage Daily News, fishing guide Chris Tobias writes about the suffering salmon runs in Alaska. “King salmon returns across much of Alaska are the worst in recent memory, and fishing closures have touched nearly every corner of the state,” he writes. “Alaska’s salmon systems are way out of balance. We need to take strong measures to help them return to form.”
- Slated to begin in 2020, the largest dam removal project in U.S. History will remove four dams on the Klamath River. “The Klamath River Renewal Corp. plans to begin site work in two years to remove four dams on the Klamath River and deconstructing the dams will begin in 2021, according to the “Definite Plan for the Lower Klamath Project.” Via Record Searchlight.
- In this recent op-ed in The Washington Post, John Mathwin posits it’s time to end the practice of killing snakeheads, designate them a game fish and limit the number of that can be kept.
Tippets: Restoring Balance to Alaska’s Salmon, Snakeheads on the Potomac, Dam Removal on the Klamath River
