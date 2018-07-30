Costa has announced the OCEARCH Sweepstakes, which will award the winner the chance to accompany researchers on a trip to Nova Scotia, Canada. The winner will receive “the rare opportunity to observe some of the world’s top shark scientists and researchers at work. And, if a shark is tagged and released during the expedition, the winner will have the opportunity to help name a shark.”

Read more in the press release below.

Costa® Announces OCEARCH Sweepstakes for Shark Enthusiasts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – July 17, 2018 – Costa Sunglasses’ Wanna Tag Along Sweepstakes will award one lucky shark fan and a friend the chance to tag along on the trip of a lifetime to Nova Scotia, Canada with the OCEARCH crew aboard the M/V OCEARCH during a shark expedition. The sweepstakes, sponsored by Costa®, YETI®, OCEARCH and Southern Tide, is now underway and offers the rare opportunity to observe some of the world’s top shark scientists and researchers at work. And, if a shark is tagged and released during the expedition, the winner will have the opportunity to help name a shark.

Costa’s support of OCEARCH, an at-sea lab led by explorers and researchers who generate critical data and put science on the side of sharks, has been a long-term commitment to protect the lifeblood of our oceans. Costa and its sweepstakes partners have a shared affection for our waterways and are working to help keep our oceans balanced through awareness and funding of OCEARCH expeditions and their mission to protect sharks.

The Wanna Tag Along grand prize also includes Costa OCEARCH Collection Sunglasses, a prize pack from Costa, YETI, and Southern Tide and $500 cash. Ten first prize winners will also be awarded a prize pack worth over $500 from sweepstakes sponsors including Costa Sunglasses, a YETI Roadie 20 and Southern Tide gear.

The sweepstakes starts now and ends August 5. There is no purchase necessary to enter and entrants can receive up to 20 additional entries for friends who click on the share link posted on their Facebook wall, Twitter feed or via email, visits WannaTagAlong.com and subsequently submits an entry. For Wanna Tag Along Sweepstakes Official Rules, visit www.WannaTagAlong.com.

About Costa

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983. Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the waters it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

Media Contacts:

Heather Miller, (864) 607-7922, heatherm@gunpowderinc.com

Carie Breunig, (414) 412-9155, carieb@gunpowderinc.com