Tippets: Motherhood and Fly Fishing, Avoiding Beginner Mistakes
- In this recent article on The Globe and Mail, Rebecca Von Hoff writes about the growing demographic of women with young children on the water. “If the presence of women in fly fishing is to become mainstream, the sport’s culture will have to become comfortable with motherhood. Guides, associations and lodges will need to reconcile that female clients will include pregnant women, moms and babies.”
- From fly choice to managing your cast, experts weigh in on avoidable beginner fly fishing mistakes in this article by Sage Marshall on Outdoor Life.
