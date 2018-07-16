Tippets: Summer Fishing in the West, How to Unravel Leaders
- Terry Wickstrom hosts Kirk Deeter on a recent episode of his radio program, “Terry Wickstrom Outdoors,” to talk about navigating hot and dry conditions of summers in the West. “Deeter’s favorite option is to fish small, high altitude streams. If you get above 8,000 feet, the water temperature should not be an issue. These areas also provide some of the most enjoyable angling opportunities in Colorado.” Via The Know, The Denver Post.
- Prepackaged leaders can save you precious time on the water. However, they can also be frustrating and time-consuming to unravel if not done properly. In this post and video from Trouts Fly Fishing, Dave Lovell outlines great tips for consistently unraveling new leaders without tangling.
