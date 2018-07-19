Tippets: How to Fish Out of a Drift Boat, Fishing for Rocky Mountain Cutthroat
- In the most recent episode of RIO’s How To series, Ambassador Rob Parkins outlines how to fish out of a drift boat. “Rob explains what a drift boat is, describes the main features of a drift boat, and runs through some basic tips for fishing out of one.” Tips include safety, and maximizing time on the water.
- As we enter prime season for fishing the West’s high country streams and lakes, Chris Hunt outlines great tips for fishing for cutthroat trout in the Rocky Mountains. From flies and location to rods and practicing catch and release, read the article via Hatch Magazine.
