Tippets: 2018 Orvis Breaking Barriers Award Winner, Spey Rigging for Trout
- The Orvis Breaking Barriers Award honors individuals “who have gone above and beyond to introduce the sport of fly fishing to a more diverse audience.” The recipient for the 2018 award is Whitney Milhoan, executive director of Casting for Recovery (CfR). Learn more about Milhoan and her work to grow the base of fly fishing in this article by Phil Monahan.
- In this instructional video from Anglers All, learn as Simon Gawesworth walks through the steps of setting up a Spey rod for trout fishing.
