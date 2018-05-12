Tippets: Fishing the Rust Belt for Steel, Tying the Troutsman Hex
- Zach Matthews writes about fishing the Rust Belt region for steelhead. Along the shores of Lake Erie, “Oil derricks turning to red powder maintained their lonely sentry duty. All of this conveyed a clear message: Bad things, man, bad things had happened here,” writes Matthews. “And yet, I thought, the rust now reveals its purpose. You have to scab over before you can heal.” Via The Itinerant Angler.
- In this recent tying video, learn to tie the Troutsman Hex from Kelly Galloup. The Troutsman Hex was Galloup’s first commercially available pattern. Via The Slide Inn.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.