Owen River Lodge Wins Prestigious Awards

Owen River Lodge has received two prestigious awards from Qualmark: the Luxury Lodge certification and a Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

Read more in the press release below.



Owen River Lodge Scoops Prestigious Awards

It’s official! Owen River Lodge is now the most highly-accredited fishing lodge in New Zealand.

Following a recent two-day audit, Owen River Lodge attained Qualmark’s prestigious Luxury Lodge certification and a Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award. We are one of only two accommodation providers in New Zealand to hold both these certifications.

We achieved this recognition, not by joining some elitist marketing group, but by our dedication to delivering the very best in service, food, accommodation and, of course, fishing!

Qualmark is New Zealand’s independent accommodation rating agency, wholly owned by Tourism New Zealand. If you are not familiar with the process, here are Qualmark’s and Tourism New Zealand’s explanations of the awards/accreditations:

Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award

A Gold Award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand, with the delivery of exceptional customer experiences an integral part of everything they do. A Gold Sustainable Tourism Award identifies those businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world class sustainable visitor destination.

Luxury Lodge accreditation

In a class of their own, Luxury Lodges are extremely accommodating and cater to the most discerning visitor. Have your every need taken care of; dine on fine gourmet cuisine and enjoy the highest standard of hosting and facilities.

These unique properties offer the pleasures of things from spa treatments, private golf, helicopter flights, wilderness adventures and more – almost whatever your heart desires. A New Zealand Luxury Lodge is utterly luxurious and offers an exclusive, unforgettable holiday experience.

Immaculate facilties, world-class dining, outstanding service and passionate fishing guides—this is how our guests describe their Owen River Lodge vacation on TripAdvisor (read some for yourself here: https://www.owenriverlodge.co.nz/reviews/category/guest).

We believe we offer our guests an experience without peer. But don’t take our word for it—take theirs. And Qualmark’s.

We’re taking a little time to celebrate this achievement (we’re only human!) but we have no intention of resting on our laurels. Owen River Lodge has been officially recognised for its uncompromising standard of excellence. Now we plan to surpass it.

We look forward to hearing from you but be quick, bookings for the 2018-19 season are filling fast!