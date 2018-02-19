Denver-based Trouts Fly Fishing has announced their search for an eCommerce Manager.

Read more in the press release below.

TROUTS Fly Fishing looking for an eCommerce Manager

eCommerce Manager

Job Description

At Trouts Fly Fishing, we offer customers an accessible environment, knowledgeable staff, and a consistent experience – both online and in stores. The eCommerce Manager will drive all online sales and fulfillment through our website www.trouts.com. The ecommerce Manager will work with the Owner and Chief Operations Manager to improve the online customer experience to achieve company targets and KPI’s. The eCommerce Manager will develop the strategy, manage, and execute the merchandising direction for our eCommerce solution and other digital markets. The successful candidate will collaborate with key stakeholders including but not limited to Owner, Chief Operations Manager, Marketing and Brand Manager, and Manufacturing Partner/Affiliates to develop brand ecommerce strategy and execute initiatives to better serve targeted customers. The eCommerce Manager will also manage the end-to-end customer experience for online sales. He/she is responsible for increasing monthly online sales.

The eCommerce Manager will be responsible for developing and implementing key metrics that measure the success of the eCommerce Business and presenting reports to leadership team. He/she will take on a consultative role and work closely with the Chief Operations Manager and Brand and Marketing Manager, to build the strategic marketing direction to provide greater emphasis on digital channels in a way to deliver a unique customer shopping and brand experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop E-Commerce Sales and Digital Marketing Plan

Manage and execute day-to-day e-commerce sales strategy and programs.

Plan, implement, and analyze cross-channel online sales campaigns to drive business and product performance

Manage and maximize end-to-end shopper experience (questions, returns, customer service issues, etc)

website/ecommerce site functionality and to develop customize ecommerce modules to increase sales, conversions and profitability.

Identify and recommend product selection and merchandising opportunities that support e-commerce and web marketing initiatives

Experience and Requirements:

Preferred 1-3 years’ digital marketing experience in a retail and/or online retail environment that includes:

Ability to develop optimal customer facing digital and eCommerce product content.

Knowledge of current and emerging web design trends

Web project management experience, with the ability to both oversee the strategy for multiple projects and manage issues as needed at the tactical level

Creating, managing and publishing product copy and content in effort to provide a satisfying online purchasing experience

Business knowledge, innovative thinking, and sound judgment in the solution of problems or the pursuit of future business opportunities

Ability to provide and implement recommendations to improve user shopping experience, site functionality, personalization, and segmentation/behavioral targeting

Hands-on experience with Magento, Shopify, ExpressionEngine, Amazon, eBay and Adobe Creative Suite highly desirable

Genuine passion for online marketing and a strong understanding of online optimization, multivariate testing and ROI analysis, working knowledge of web languages a plus (HTML, CSS, PHP, and Javascript).

Working knowledge of Google Analytics and other web analytics platforms

Working knowledge of Google Pay Per Click and other online marketing platforms

A clear understanding and passion for fly fishing is highly desirable

All interested parties should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@troutsflyfishing.com