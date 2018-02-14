- A new report, “Disappearing Rivers,” details the Western US waterways threatened by development and pollution. “Water may be crucial for life in the West, but Westerners in 11 states have manipulated and trashed rivers to such an extent that half are now impaired – an impact measured as especially severe in Colorado.” Read more from Bruce Finley in The Denver Post.
- After Hurricane Irma hit Florida, Costa Del Mar jumped into action to help clean up The Keys. “In a season where unprecedented natural disasters have been unfolding from the Gulf coast to the Pacific Northwest, Costa del Mar and the guide community in the Florida Keys continue to be a great example of leadership and social responsibility,” writes Jonathan Wright in Fly Fisherman.
- A new flow-management program at Yellowtail Dam was designed to increase water levels at the Horseshoe Bend boat ramp in Wyoming. However, it is putting excess stress on the Bighorn River downstream, and is causing erosion of important trout habitat. Learn more in this video from The Bighorn River Alliance.
Tippets: Wild Waterways in the West, Costa Helps Clean Up The Keys, Flows on the Bighorn
