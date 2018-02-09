Costa Sunrise Silver Mirror Lens Now Available in Lightwave Glass

Cost has announced that their popular Sunrise Silver Mirror 580P lens is now available in Lightwave Glass lenses as well. The Sunrise Silver Mirror lens is designed to boost optical contrast in dim light conditions and is perfect for dawn and dusk conditions on the water.

Read more in the press release below.

Costa® Sunrise Silver Mirror Lens Now Available in 580G® Lightwave Glass

For Heightened Optical Performance in Low-Light Conditions, Costa’s 580G Sunrise Silver Mirror Lenses Have Arrived Daytona Beach, Fla. – February 7, 2018 –

Serious anglers know that dusk and dawn are dynamite times to be on the water. To help them find and catch more fish during these low-light conditions, Costa Sunglasses developed a revolutionary Sunrise Silver Mirror 580P polycarbonate lens to boost optical contrast in dim light. The breakthrough lens earned Costa the “Best Eyewear” award in the 2017 ICAST New Product Showcase. Costa, the leader in world-class performance sunglasses, has now extended the polarized Sunrise Silver Mirror color into its scratch-resistant 580G glass lenses.

John Sanchez, Vice President of Product Development at Costa, explains “Whether you’re poling the flats at sunrise or sight fishing shallow bass in low light, overcast conditions, Sunrise Silver Mirror is your go-to lens – with 30 percent light transmission to deliver optimal contrast when the sun is either low or obscured by cloud cover. It’s so effective that anglers asked for it in our patented glass technology. And we listened.”

Costa’s 580G Lightwave Glass lenses provide the finest in visual clarity and scratch resistance. They feature encapsulated mirrors and a polarized film that are contained between crystal-clear glass layers that easily handle the rigors of fresh- and salt-water fishing. “With its innovative construction, 580G lenses are 20 percent thinner and 22 percent lighter than average polarized glass for all-day comfort,” Sanchez says.

Anglers who choose 580G Sunrise Silver Mirror lenses will appreciate Costa’s patented color-enhancing technology that selectively filters out harsh yellow light for superior contrast and definition. In addition to reducing glare and eye fatigue, the technology also absorbs high-energy blue light to cut haze and enhance sharpness. Naturally, Costa’s 580G lenses provide 100 percent UV ray protection while absorbing the HEV light known to cause macular degeneration, pterygium, cataracts and other eye diseases.

The new Sunrise Silver Mirror 580G lens is available in several popular frame styles, including: Blackfin, Bloke, Brine, Corbina, Fantail, Fisch, Jose, Montauk, Motu, Reefton, Slack Tide, Tuna Alley and Whitetip. For more information on the new lens and Costa’s full line of performance sunglasses, visit www.costadelmar.com.

About Costa

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983. Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the waters it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

