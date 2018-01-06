RIO has announced expanded options in the popular Powerflex Plus leader series. Powerflex Plus Trout Leaders will now be offered in single packs as well as 3-packs and the original 2-pack option.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Announces Additions to its Powerflex Plus Leaders

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (January 2, 2018) – RIO continues to offer anglers exactly what they need for a great day on the water. That is certainly the case with its Powerflex Plus Trout Leaders, which are now offered in single packs as well as 3-packs in addition to the original 2-pack option.

Powerflex Plus Trout Leaders are RIO’s strongest leaders ever made with tensile strengths up to 20 percent stronger than regular nylon leaders. A technical modification of the nylon copolymer formulation has resulted in prodigious strength increases without sacrificing knot strength nor suppleness. These leaders are ideal for dry flies, soft hackles, and nymph/indicator rigs.

The new pack sizes of Powerflex Plus Leaders are available in 7.5-foot and 9-foot lengths with the single packs ranging from 0x to 7x (with breaking strengths of 18lbs to 2.75lbs), and the 3-packs in 3x to 6x (9.5lbs to 4lbs), respectively. The single packs retail for $5.99, while the 3-packs retail for $14.99.

For more information, watch the Powerflex Plus Trout Leader video here.

