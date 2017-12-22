Proper fish handling is an essential technique for catch and release anglers. In this film from Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, “Learn the best bonefish catch and release practices from the BTT Bahamas Initiative Manager Justin Lewis.”
Video Hatch: “Bonefish Catch & Release: Best Handling Practices”
