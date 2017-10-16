In 2014 protections were put in place to protect the two drainages of Bristol Bay, the Nushagak and Kvichak Rivers, from mine waste. However, the new administration and EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, are working in the courts to undo those protections and allow the Pebble Mine to move forward. In this great article from Fishpond, guide Kate Taylor writes about the past year guiding in Bristol Bay and Scott Hed speaks to the legal aspects of protecting the Bristol Bay ecosystem. Read Pebble Mine Trying to Rise from the Grave, and then voice your opinion about the mine during an open comment period on the proposed backtrack.