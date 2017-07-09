The New Nimbus Fly Rod from Winston

Winston has announced the new Nimbus rod series, inspired by their premium Boron rods. “The Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations.”

Read more in the press release below.

The New Nimbus™

The best 100% graphite fly rods out there, for every angling situation out there.

Presenting the Nimbus from Winston – a completely new design inspired by our premium Boron rods. Using the same multi modulus graphite as our Boron rods along with versatile mid-tip flex tapers, the Nimbus™ provides all the core attributes and qualities one has come to expect from a Winston. Incredibly smooth casting, the Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations. Offered in a full range of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models, Nimbus rods are finished in a beautiful Big Sky Blue color and sport premium componentry and our renowned handwritten rod inscription. Proudly designed and produced in Twin Bridges, Montana, the Nimbus is simply the best all-graphite fly rod on the market.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lightweight, ultra-smooth

Progressive fast action

Versatile mid-tip flex taper

Multi Modulus Graphite

Big Sky Blue impact resistant finish

Superior graphite performance in a complete line-up of trout, salt and spey rods

Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT

FEATURES