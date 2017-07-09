The New Nimbus Fly Rod from Winston

Winston has announced the new Nimbus rod series, inspired by their premium Boron rods. “The Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations.”
The New Nimbus™
The best 100% graphite fly rods out there, for every angling situation out there.
Presenting the Nimbus from Winston – a completely new design inspired by our premium Boron rods. Using the same multi modulus graphite as our Boron rods along with versatile mid-tip flex tapers, the Nimbus™ provides all the core attributes and qualities one has come to expect from a Winston. Incredibly smooth casting, the Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations. Offered in a full range of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models, Nimbus rods are finished in a beautiful Big Sky Blue color and sport premium componentry and our renowned handwritten rod inscription. Proudly designed and produced in Twin Bridges, Montana, the Nimbus is simply the best all-graphite fly rod on the market.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lightweight, ultra-smooth
- Progressive fast action
- Versatile mid-tip flex taper
- Multi Modulus Graphite
- Big Sky Blue impact resistant finish
- Superior graphite performance in a complete line-up of trout, salt and spey rods
- Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT
FEATURES
- WEIGHTS: 3wt. thru 10wt.
- ACTION: Fast
- SECTIONS: 4
- GUIDES: Chrome nanolite stripper guide/light wire snake guides on 3wt. thru 5wt. Chrome nanolite stripper guide/chrome plated snake guides on 6wt. thru 10wt.
- REEL SEAT: Frosted white anodized aluminum with burled wood insert on 3wt. through 5wt. Titanium anodized aluminum with Winston signature logo on 6wt. through 10wt.
- STORAGE: Grey powder-coated aluminum tube with Winston signature logo
- RETAIL PRICE: $650 – $750