The New Nimbus Fly Rod from Winston

Posted on July 9, 2017 by Erin Block

Winston has announced the new Nimbus rod series, inspired by their premium Boron rods. “The Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations.”

Read more in the press release below.

The New Nimbus™

The best 100% graphite fly rods out there, for every angling situation out there.

Presenting the Nimbus from Winston – a completely new design inspired by our premium Boron rods. Using the same multi modulus graphite as our Boron rods along with versatile mid-tip flex tapers, the  Nimbus™ provides all the core attributes and qualities one has come to expect from a Winston. Incredibly smooth casting, the Nimbus’ progressive action delivers unmatched all-graphite performance, with both the power and finesse to fish even the most challenging situations. Offered in a full range of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models, Nimbus rods are finished in a beautiful Big Sky Blue color and sport premium componentry and our renowned handwritten rod inscription. Proudly designed and produced in Twin Bridges, Montana, the Nimbus is simply the best all-graphite fly rod on the market.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lightweight, ultra-smooth
  • Progressive fast action
  • Versatile mid-tip flex taper
  • Multi Modulus Graphite
  • Big Sky Blue impact resistant finish
  • Superior graphite performance in a complete line-up of trout, salt and spey rods
  • Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT

FEATURES

  • WEIGHTS: 3wt. thru 10wt.
  • ACTION: Fast
  • SECTIONS: 4
  • GUIDES: Chrome nanolite stripper guide/light wire snake guides on 3wt. thru 5wt. Chrome nanolite stripper guide/chrome plated snake guides on 6wt. thru 10wt.
  • REEL SEAT: Frosted white anodized aluminum with burled wood insert on 3wt. through 5wt. Titanium anodized aluminum with Winston signature logo on 6wt. through 10wt.
  • STORAGE: Grey powder-coated aluminum tube with Winston signature logo
  • RETAIL PRICE: $650 – $750
This entry was posted in Fly Rods, Gear. Bookmark the permalink.