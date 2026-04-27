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Online Auction Benefits Battenkill Restoration

April 27, 2026 By: Phil Monahan

Auction items include (clockwise from upper right): Abel TR 4/5 Reel with a Classic Brook Trout Finish, men’s & women’s Boundary GORE-Tex waders and wading pants from Grundéns, Korkers Bantam Lite Wading Boots, RiverSmith Hauler Boat Bag, and a Cheeky Drip Fly Reel with two matching spare spools and a case. Plus: an Orvis Recon fly rod.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Battenkill Fly Fishing & Arts Festival in Arlington, Vermont, held from April 30 to May 2. Featuring expert presentations from the likes of Tom Rosenbauer, Thomas Ames, and Phil Monahan, plus live music, vendors, casting competitions, and local food and drink, the festival brings together anglers, artists, and outdoor enthusiasts for a spring weekend on the Battenkill. Even better, all proceeds go to Battenkill restoration.

Even if you can’t attend, you should check out the online live auction, which features some incredible fly-fishing gear and a few exotic trips. It’s a chance to land an incredible deal!

Click here to see the auction items!

Trips in the auction include (clockwise from upper right): Argentina’s Estancia Caleufu, Libby Camps in northern Maine, a Vermont turkey hunt, and a half day on the Battenkill with Trico Unlimited.

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