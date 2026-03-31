Tying Tuesday: Surface, Film, and Open Water

This week’s Tying Tuesday is a water-column master class: four patterns that collectively cover every feeding lane from the surface film to open water, giving you a complete toolkit as hatches begin to fire and predatory fish start pushing into the shallows.

We start at the top with the Dyret, a buoyant Norwegian attractor tied with yearling deer hair that rides high in fast water and draws aggressive strikes when the fish are looking up. Just below the surface, René Harrop’s CDC Spent Midge handles the demanding end of the spectrum—a delicate, minimalist pattern tied on midge hooks that nails selective trout during technical spinner and spent-midge falls on tailwaters and spring creeks. Bridging the gap between surface and mid-column is the Bow Tie Raccoon, an emerger built around raccoon underfur dubbing and a distinctive poly yarn wing that mimics a struggling insect halfway through its escape from the shuck. And for tyers ready to go big, the Andino Trout Deceiver brings a classic saltwater silhouette to freshwater—hollow-tied bucktail, grizzly saddle hackles, and layered Laser Dub create a predatory profile that moves serious water and turns heads on large trout and bass alike.

Dyret

Hook: Ahrex FW500 Dry Fly Hook, sizes 10-14

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 12/0, brown

Tail/Wing: Yearling deer hair, natural

Body: Hare’s ear or squirrel dubbing, natural brown

Hackle: Brown rooster cape

Harrop’s CDC Spent Midge

Hook: Tiemco 101 or 2487, sizes 18-24

Thread: Uni-Thread 12/0 or 8/0, olive or black

Tail/Shuck: Zelon, amber or olive

Body: Stripped peacock quill or fine thread

Wing: Natural dun CDC feathers (2)

Thorax: Fine dry fly dubbing, to match body

Bow Tie Raccoon

Hook: Scud or emerger hook (e.g., Daiichi 1130), sizes 16-20

Thread: Black 8/0 or 70 denier

Trailing Shuck: Amber Zelon or Antron yarn

Body: Raccoon underfur dubbing

Wing: White polypropylene yarn

Thorax: Peacock herl

Andino Trout Deceiver

Hook: Ahrex PR320, size 1/0

Thread: Veevus 140 Power Thread, olive

Tail: Select bucktail, white

Flash: Flashabou, pearl

Hackle: Grizzly saddle hackle, natural

Body/Head: Senyo’s Laser Dub, cream and olive

Accent: Peacock herl

Eyes: 6mm Living Eyes, ice

Finish: Loon UV Clear Finish