Tying Tuesday: No Name Required

This week’s lineup covers the range. Sea-Run Fly & Tackle’s beaded purple nymph is built for low-light, overcast days when high-contrast color is doing the work your visibility can’t. AvidMax walks through the GFC Fly, a spare midge-style pattern that excels in the clear, pressured water of stillwaters and tailraces. Root River Rod Co shares their go-to Driftless streamer—a pine squirrel jig that bounces the rocky bottom without hanging up, built for the tight, technical spring creeks of the upper Midwest. And FisherFun ties the Red Tag Pheasant Tail Nymph, a jig-hook variation that pairs a classic silhouette with an attractor hotspot, at home in fast water.



Cloudy Day Killer

Hook: Tiemco 2488 or equivalent curved scud hook, sizes 12-14

Bead: 1/8-inch copper tungsten

Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread

Tail: Purple marabou

Body: Arizona Simi Seal (purple and red blend)

Rib: Fine copper wire

GFC Fly

Hook: Tiemco 2488, sizes 12-18

Bead: Gold tungsten or brass

Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread

Gills: White poly yarn or Antron

Body: Black thread

Rib: Small gold Ultra Wire

Thorax: Peacock herl

Nameless for the Driftless

Hook: Firehole 516, size 12

Bead: 3.5mm slotted tungsten, gold

Thread: 140-denier olive

Tail/Overbody: Pine squirrel strip, olive

Body: UV Olive Ice Dub

Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash

Legs: Small round rubber legs, olive

Red Tag Pheasant Tail Nymph

Hook: Jig hook, sizes 12-16

Bead: Slotted tungsten (silver or copper)

Thread: Red 8/0 or 12/0

Tail: Red fluoro wool or Glo-Brite floss

Body: Natural pheasant tail fibers

Rib: Fine copper wire

Thorax: Peacock herl