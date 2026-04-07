Tying Tuesday: No Name Required
This week’s lineup covers the range. Sea-Run Fly & Tackle’s beaded purple nymph is built for low-light, overcast days when high-contrast color is doing the work your visibility can’t. AvidMax walks through the GFC Fly, a spare midge-style pattern that excels in the clear, pressured water of stillwaters and tailraces. Root River Rod Co shares their go-to Driftless streamer—a pine squirrel jig that bounces the rocky bottom without hanging up, built for the tight, technical spring creeks of the upper Midwest. And FisherFun ties the Red Tag Pheasant Tail Nymph, a jig-hook variation that pairs a classic silhouette with an attractor hotspot, at home in fast water.
Cloudy Day Killer
Hook: Tiemco 2488 or equivalent curved scud hook, sizes 12-14
Bead: 1/8-inch copper tungsten
Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread
Tail: Purple marabou
Body: Arizona Simi Seal (purple and red blend)
Rib: Fine copper wire
GFC Fly
Hook: Tiemco 2488, sizes 12-18
Bead: Gold tungsten or brass
Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread
Gills: White poly yarn or Antron
Body: Black thread
Rib: Small gold Ultra Wire
Thorax: Peacock herl
Nameless for the Driftless
Hook: Firehole 516, size 12
Bead: 3.5mm slotted tungsten, gold
Thread: 140-denier olive
Tail/Overbody: Pine squirrel strip, olive
Body: UV Olive Ice Dub
Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash
Legs: Small round rubber legs, olive
Red Tag Pheasant Tail Nymph
Hook: Jig hook, sizes 12-16
Bead: Slotted tungsten (silver or copper)
Thread: Red 8/0 or 12/0
Tail: Red fluoro wool or Glo-Brite floss
Body: Natural pheasant tail fibers
Rib: Fine copper wire
Thorax: Peacock herl
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