Fighting Fish Downstream

One of the trickiest things to master in fly angling, in my opinion, is properly fighting trout that get downstream from you. The added weight of the current can make for a different, challenging fight. I lost plenty of fish in my early fishing days because I didn’t know how to fight them if they got beneath me.

Thankfully, we have this great video from Tom Rosenbauer over at Orvis in which he explains how to fight fish that get downstream of you. You can watch it here.