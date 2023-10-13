Catch Monster Striped Bass

If you’re interested in putting a trophy-sized striped bass in the net, then you should read this story from Ken Baldwin over at Men’s Journal. Ken goes into all the details on how to find these big fish, and more importantly, how to hook and land them.

It starts, like so many big fish tales do, with finding the right location to chase these trophy critters. He also recommends hiring a good guide who can put you on big fish, so all you have to do is focus on making the right cast. It’s a fun read, and you can find the entire thing here.