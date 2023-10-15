Story: Blow Up Bobbers

In this fun story from Justin Pickett over at Gink & Gasoline, we get to read about Pickett’s first time seeing a balloon used as an indicator. It took him by surprise, the same way it did me when I first saw it on the Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam. I actually have a friend here in Wyoming who uses them, too.

This story is a fun way to learn about this type of strike indicator, and you can hear what Pickett – a professional guide – thinks of their utility. Read the story here.