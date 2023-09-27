Winston Releases Air 2 Max

The R.L. Winston Rod Company announced the release of their new Air 2 Max rod family. Per Winston’s website, the Air 2 Max is a fast-action rod that uses the company’s “fastest and most powerful graphite tapers to date.” The Air 2 Max is designed to excel in big game fishing situations, in both salt and freshwater environments. By combining proprietary boron and Air 2 materials, Winston says they’ve created a rod that boasts “unprecedented feel, power, tracking, recovery, and lightweight performance.”

Available in weights 6-12 and 8’6″ lengths to 9′, the Air 2 Max will be available in 2024, and retails for $1,245. You can check out a video highlighting the new rod below.



THE NEW AIR 2 MAX from R.L. Winston Rod Co. on Vimeo.