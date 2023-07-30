Searching for the Real River Why

If you’ve ever read The River Why by David James Duncan, you’re aware of how alluring the river described in the book can be. That river inspired a real-life odyssey by Andy Cochrane to search for the river that inspired the one in Duncan’s novel. Cochrane wrote about the adventure over on Thrillist, and it’s a fantastic read.

“The river is never named, but is described in colorful detail,” Cochrane writes. “And while the story is fictional, rumor has it that Duncan based his river on a real river in the Oregon Coast Range. The location of that river has remained a secret for 40 years. So Jenny and I set out to see if we could find it, committing the spring to fishing along this 200-mile stretch of mountains.”

What Cochrane discovers – aside from the river he believes inspired the one in Duncan’s book – is of far more importance than any waterway. You’ll have to read his story to find out what that is.