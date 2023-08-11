Story: Stranded

Does the idea of being stuck at a fishing lodge sound like a bad time? Do you think there’s ever a situation in which you’d be unhappy to be stranded in a fishing lodge?

Chris Hunt takes us through that thought process in his latest story over at Hatch Magazine, aptly titled “Stranded.” You’ll get an inside look at life at an Alaskan fishing lodge when the food runs out, and the weather refuses to cooperate. You can read the story here.