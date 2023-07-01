Anglers React to Big Hole News

With news breaking the past few weeks about the historic decline in trout populations in the Big Hole River, many anglers aren’t sure what to think. Is there a fix for this problem? Is there something anyone can do to help restore this fishery?

Those are questions that will likely be answered by biologists and other officials. But for now, anglers are sounding off on the situation and giving their own opinions on what should happen. Many of those have been detailed in this story over at The Ravalli Republic. You can read the story here.