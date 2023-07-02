More Cars Removed From Yellowstone River

The recent train derailment that dumped cars containing molten asphalt into the Yellowstone River has caused concern among anglers and conservationists alike. While officials say there are no signs of leaks from the derailed cars into the river, they are still working on removing all the cars from the water. According to a story from KULR 8 in Billings, crews recently removed two more cars from the Yellowstone, bringing the total to seven of the ten derailed cars safely removed from the river.

The remaining cars are located in more precarious situations that require careful planning before removal.

