Montana Says No to Stocking Big Hole

Rumors have swirled that fisheries managers in Montana might start stocking the Big Hole River to supplement its declining trout populations. That option is off the table, according to recent reporting from Fly Fisherman Magazine. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte recently sat down with Ross Purnell at Fly Fisherman Magazine to address that rumor, and answer other questions surrounding the emergency in the Jefferson River Basin. You can read the entire Q&A session here.