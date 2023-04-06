New ‘Flyathlon’ Scheduled for Late April

April 6, 2023 By: Spencer Durrant

In an effort to raise funds for coldwater conservation in North Carolina, a new event is being held – a Flyathlon. According to an article by Grant Langston in the Tyron Daily Bulletin, “The Flyathlon includes a unique, conservation-minded race event that integrates trail running, fly-fishing, and craft beer. Organizers hope to make the event an annual occurrence.”

