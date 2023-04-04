Florida Redfish Also on Drugs
If you’ll recall a story from about two years ago, it was discovered that some fish are hooked on drugs. And a new study from Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust shows that redfish in Florida are also hooked on drugs. Specifically, the study found redfish had high levels of human pharmaceuticals in their systems.
This is a worrying trend, and one we’re probably only starting to understand. You can read more about this development via this story in Hatch Magazine.
