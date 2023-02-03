Interview With Montana Brothers Rodworks

Montana Brothers Rodworks is a new, up-and-coming boutique rodbuilder based in Bozeman, Montana. We featured their rods in our most recent Holiday Gift Guide here at MidCurrent. If their rods – and more specifically, their design philosophy – has caught your eye, you’re not alone. Todd Tanner recently sat down with the brothers who own the company – Dan and Doug Daufel – to talk about their rods and why they started the company.

You can read that interview here.