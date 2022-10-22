Fly fishing can take anglers to some of the world’s most stunning landscapes. From the Seychelles to Patagonia, you can fly fish just about anywhere there’s water.

One place that gets overlooked, at times, is Slovenia. From marble trout to browns, the trout fishing is spectacular, but somehow takes a backseat to the scenery. You can read all about fly fishing in Slovenia in this story from Ken Morrish in Fly Fisherman Magazine.