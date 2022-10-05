Story: Fall Feasts

The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have been periodically posting articles written before the internet age. These stories are from some of fly fishing’s classic writers like Gary LaFontaine, Lefty Kreh, Robert Traver, Vince Marinaro, Nick Lyons, and many others.

The most recent classic story posted is titled “Fall Feasts” and was written by Charles R. Meck, Dale Spartas, Art Lee, and Carl Richards. You can read it here.