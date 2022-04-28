Restoration Project Approved for Slough Creek Tributary

Cutthroat trout restoration is one of the most important conservation activities we can be involved in as a fly fishing community. The opportunity to restore native cutthroat to their historical native ranges should never be passed up.

Thankfully, officials in charge of a proposed restoration project on Buffalo Creek – a tributary to Yellowstone’s Slough Creek – feel the same way. A cutthroat restoration project proposed for August 2022 received final approval this week, and will start on schedule.

You can read more about the project here.