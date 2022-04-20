Costa Releases Lido Performance Frames

Costa Sunglasses, manufacturer of the first color-enhancing all-polarized glass sunglass lens, brings next-level performance and style to its spring 2022 collection with the new Lido. Versatile, stylish and packed with performance features, Lido is where form meets function.

Lido might have a laid back vibe, but don’t let it fool you, its pro-level features compete with some of Costa’s best. The vented, adjustable nose pads help reduce fogging and provide a custom fit. Sweat channels and eyewire drains move sweat and water away from your eyes. Hydrolite® grips on the nose pad and temples help keep your frames locked in place when the water gets rough. Top shields and side hooding minimize light leak and protect your eyes from the sun. Spring hinges allow for flexibility in fit and the thin temple fits perfectly underneath a hat.

“Lido is a brand new category for us,” said John Acosta, Vice President of Marketing at Costa. “We took the performance features that Costa is famous for and added them to a more modern frame designed for the west coast consumer. The Lido moves seamlessly from the water – fishing, surfing, paddling – to happy hour after a long day in the sun.”

Lido comes with Costa’s polarized, color-enhancing 580® glass lens technology for next-level clarity. The scratch-resistant lens cuts haze and blur and enhances key colors for superior clarity and definition. The lightweight Bio-Resin frame reduces the carbon footprint of each frame and maintains the durability standards required for long days on the water.

From east to west, whether watching waves or riding them, Lido is there for the adventure. For more information about Lido and Costa’s full collection of best-selling sunglasses, visit Costadelmar.com.